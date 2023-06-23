News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

New reopening date for North Seaton Estate Post Office in Ashington

A new reopening date has been announced for North Seaton Estate Post Office.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

It will open at the Spar store in Meadowfield, Ashington, on Monday, August 14 at 9am, restoring Post Office services to the area.

It had been due to open this month.

The previous branch, just a short distance away, closed in January due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the store.

North Seaton Estate Post Office is relocating.North Seaton Estate Post Office is relocating.
North Seaton Estate Post Office is relocating.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

It will be open throughout the store’s opening hours of Monday to Sunday: 7am to 10pm providing 105 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of

customers.

Adam Shillcock, Post Office Partner account manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

He added: “The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

Related topics:Ashington