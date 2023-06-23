It will open at the Spar store in Meadowfield, Ashington, on Monday, August 14 at 9am, restoring Post Office services to the area.

It had been due to open this month.

The previous branch, just a short distance away, closed in January due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the store.

North Seaton Estate Post Office is relocating.

There will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

It will be open throughout the store’s opening hours of Monday to Sunday: 7am to 10pm providing 105 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of

customers.

Adam Shillcock, Post Office Partner account manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”