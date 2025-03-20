New luxury hotel next to Alnwick Castle set to open in June

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

A new luxury hotel in the heart of Alnwick is set to welcome its first customers in June.

Guests can book their stay at Bailiffgate Hotel, next to Alnwick Castle, from June 7.

Builders are now hard at work putting the finishing touches to the development for Northumberland Estates.

The hotel will offer 48 rooms, including 14 suites, across the property, which comprises the original Georgian building – once the Duke of Northumberland’s Commissioner’s House and later the Duchess High School – and a modern five-storey building. There is also a fine-dining restaurant, stylish bar and private dining room.

General manager, Bernard Bloodworth, said: “We’re delighted to be taking bookings as work nears completion and are looking forward to welcoming our first guests to experience Bailiffgate Hotel in June.

“The recruitment process is well underway ensuring we will have an exceptional and dedicated team fully prepared to meet the needs of every guest.”

The first Duke of Northumberland acquired Derwentwater House, which overlooks the Barbican entrance to the castle, from the Commissioners and Governors of Greenwich Hospital in 1780.

He demolished the existing structure and built Bailiffgate House in its place for James Dormer, the Duke’s commissioner. The house then continued to be used as the home of the Estate Commissioners until the death of the third Duke in 1847.

In 1888 the house was taken over by the Duchess’s School, a school founded by Duchess Julia in 1808. It was a private school until 1903 when it was recognised by Northumberland County Council as a County Secondary School. The school continued to expand and Bailiffgate House remained part of the school until 2016.

