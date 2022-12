The highest grade - five stars – means hygiene standards are very good, but a zero rating means urgent improvement is necessary.

Of those inspected recently, most were given a five-star rating. But there are still five premises in the county with a zero rating.

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

The point of the ratings system is to provide customers with an informed choice about where they eat.

• Rated 5: Shire Gate Cafe at 4 Cattle Market, Hexham; rated on December 14;

• Rated 5: The Hextol Tans at 11 St Marys Chare, Hexham; rated on December 14;

• Rated 5: Costa - Feeder at Boulmer; rated on December 7;

• Rated 5: Junior Ranks Bar at Boulmer; rated on December 7;

• Rated 5: Junior Ranks Mess at Boulmer; rated on December 7;

• Rated 5: Officers Mess at Boulmer; rated on December 7;

• Rated 5: WO and Sgts Mess at Boulmer; rated on December 7;

• Rated 5: Ristorante Verdi at 3 Vulcan Place, Bedlington; rated on November 30;

• Rated 5: Restaurant Pine Ltd at Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses; rated on November 25;

• Rated 5: The Farm Bakery at 39 Market Street, Alnwick; rated on November 23;

• Rated 5: The Strawberry Lounge at Narrowgate, Alnwick; rated on November 23;

• Rated 5: Grays Cafe Bar at 60b Front Street West, Bedlington; rated on September 22;

• Rated 3: Nadon Thai Restaurant, 12a Newgate Street, Morpeth, rated on November 11;

Three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ashington Masonic Hall at 2 John Street, Ashington; rated on December 6;

• Rated 5: The Village Inn at Front Street, Longframlington; rated on November 30;

• Rated 3: The Hastings Arms at Astley Road, Seaton Delaval; rated on November 16.

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Paxtons Fish & Chips at 15 Market Place, Hexham; rated on December 14;

• Rated 5: Pisa Pizzeria at 20a Market Place, Bedlington; rated on November 29;

• Rated 4: AFC Pizza at 55-57 Queen Street, Amble; rated on November 16;

• Rated 4: Subway at Market Place, Alnwick; rated on November 16;

• Rated 2: Kings fish & chips, at 6-17 Station Road, Bedlington, rated on November 15;

• Rated 4: New Golden Rice, 44 Priestpopple, Hexham, rated on November 14.

The following premises have not been recently inspected, but have been given zero ratings :

• Pegswood Tandoori, 4 De Walden Terrace, Pegswood, rated on August 10.

• Ready Set Grow Nursery, Dewley Hall Close Grange Cramlington, rated on November 10.

• The Schooner Hotel, 8 Northumberland Street, Alnmout; rated on September 16

