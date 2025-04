Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of new food hygiene ratings have been issued in the past few weeks.

The ratings listed below are on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality. The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Rated 5: The Rocking Horse Cafe & Gallery, Rock Midstead Farm; rated on December 16

Rated 5: Hadston Family Hub, Bondicar Road, Hadston; rated on December 17

Rated 5: Newbiggin Central Club, Front Street; rated on December 12

Rated 5: Caffe Bertorelli, Bridge Street, Newbiggin; rated on January 7

Rated 5: Corner Kitchen, Market Place, Bedlington; rated on January 9

Rated 5: McDonald’s, Cramlington; rated on January 9

Rated 5: Red Lion Inn, Milfield; rated on January 9

Rated 5: The Linden Tree Pub, Longhorsley; rated on November 7

Rated 5: Moby Dick Fish & Chips, Glebe Road, Bedlington; rated on January 14

Rated 5: Fry Fry at Market Place, Wooler; rated on January 9

Rated 5: Pronta Pizza at Dewley, Hall Close Grange, Cramlington; rated on January 7

Rated 5: The Cable House at Promenade, Newbiggin; rated on January 7

Rated 4: Small World Cafe at Market Place, Hexham; rated on November 28

Rated 4: Grinders Cafe, High Street, Wooler; rated on November 26

Rated 4: The Craster Arms Hotel, Beadnell; rated on December 10

Rated 4: Top Nosh, Haugh Lane Industrial Estate, Hexham; rated on December 11

Rated 4: Lion & Lamb at Horsley; rated on December 12

Rated 4: The Rat at Anick; rated on December 12

Rated 3: Travellers Rest, Choppington; rated on December 5

Rated 3: Stakeford Coffee Shop, Gordon Terrace; rated on December 5

Rated 3: Pizza Corner Morpeth at Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill, Morpeth; rated on October 24

Rated 2: Shoulder of Mutton at East Road, Longhorsley; rated on December 12

Rated 2: Oriental Chef at Front Street, Newbiggin; rated on December 12

Rated 1: Corbridge Tandoori at Market Place, Corbridge; rated on November 28

Rated 1: Acomb Tandoori at Acomb Industrial Estate, Acomb; rated on November 28