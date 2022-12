Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on December 2

Latest food hygiene ratings.

• Rated 5: The Guru Coffee Co Ltd at The Village, Fenwick, Northumberland; rated on December 2

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Hawfinch Drive, Cawledge Business Park, Alnwick; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Jan's Kitchen at 13a Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Yolo at 9 Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Melvyn's Cafe at 10 Market Place, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Olive Branch Cafe at 10 Market Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Northumberland College at College Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: The Old School Gallery at Foxton Road, Alnmouth, Northumberland; rated on November 2

• Rated 4: Shaj Tandoori at 14-15 High Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on November 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Felons Bar at Clap Shaw, Blanchland, Northumberland; rated on November 25

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Yellow Bird Cafe at Main Street, Haltwhistle, Northumberland; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Benny Blue's at 9 Park Avenue, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Ladhar's Fish Bar at 61 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Spitting Feathers Deli at 35 Main Street, North Sunderland, Northumberland; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Panda Oriental & Chens Kitchen at 4 Clayton Street, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on October 19