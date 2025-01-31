New food hygiene ratings awarded to 43 restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 43 of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Casa Rosso at 18-22 Front Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Ellington Juniors Football Club at Lynemouth Road, Ellington, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Il Piccolo at Corbridge at St Helens Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Paul Raes Kitchen at the Blue Bell at Hill Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Newbiggin Maritime Centre at Promenade, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: 1st Class Food at Green Lane, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Pilgrims Coffee House at Marygate, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Shaj Tandoori at 14-15 High Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Combined Mess - Junior at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Costa - Feeder at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Masseys at 26 Middle Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Officers Mess at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Nelsons (Swarland) Limited at The Avenue, Swarland, Northumberland; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Cafe 1897 at Hexham Road, Wark, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Gnocchi Gnights at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Kirkwhelpington Memorial Hall at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Hawfinch Drive, Cawledge Business Park, Alnwick; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Jaspers at 8 Bridge Street, Amble, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: The Coffee Stop at 3 Golden Square, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: The Fish Shack at Harbour Road, Amble, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: The Old Boathouse at Leazes Street, Amble, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Bettini's at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The Escape Lounge at 1a Laburnum Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on January 7

• Rated 4: Bettinis, North Seaton Road, Ashington, Northumberland, rated on December 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Marygate, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Black Bull Inn at Middle Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Joiners Arms at Town Close, Newton-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Newton-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: The Blake Arms at Station Road, Seghill, Northumberland; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Masons Arms at 16 West Street, Norham, Northumberland; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: The Grapes at 1 St Marys Chare, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Flower Cafe and Bar at 24 Fenkle Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Seaton Sluice & District Social Club Ltd at Collywell Bay Road, Seaton Sluice, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Bertram's at 19 Bridge Street, Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on January 7

Takeaways

Plus 9 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kielder 2 Fish Bar at 93 Leander Avenue, Stakeford, Northumberland; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Lazy Dayz Cafe at 15 Commercial Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Alemouth Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Sea Chef at 10 St Lukes Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 7

• Rated 5: Morpeth Grill & Pizza at 46 Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Crumbs at 6 Bridge Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Cooplands at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Panku Streetfood at Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Acomb Tandoori at 7 Acomb Industrial Estate, Acomb, Northumberland; rated on November 28