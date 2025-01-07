Bailiffgate Hotel and former Duchess School, Alnwick.Bailiffgate Hotel and former Duchess School, Alnwick.
New CGI images and old Duchess's High School pictures as work continues on Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:55 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 12:17 GMT
Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick is reaching out to the community to share memories and stories of its past.

Situated in the historic former premises of the Duchess’s High School, the 48-room hotel overlooks the Barbican entrance to Alnwick Castle.

In the past, the hotel building has served many purposes.

In 1780 the first Duke of Northumberland acquired Derwentwater House (No. 2 Bailiffgate) from the Commissioners and Governors of Greenwich Hospital. The Duke demolished the original building and constructed Bailiffgate House for James Dormer, his Commissioner. It remained the home of the Estate Commissioners until the third Duke’s death in 1847.

In 1888, the property became home to the Duchess’s School, founded by Duchess Julia in 1808. Initially a private school, it gained official recognition as a County Secondary School in 1903 and continued to expand, with Bailiffgate House remaining a part of the school until 2016.

Bernard Bloodworth, general manager of Bailiffgate Hotel and a former pupil of Duchess High School, said: “This building has a long and diverse history, and we’d love to hear people’s memories from its past. We want to capture the building’s journey and celebrate its legacy to create something truly special for our guests.”

This project will be showcased in a social media series leading to the hotel’s grand opening in June 2025.

If you have a story or photograph you'd like to share, and are happy for it to be featured on Bailiffgate Hotel’s social media, please send it to [email protected]. If your story is selected, you'll be invited for an exclusive early-access tour of the hotel and a celebratory glass of fizz.

A 1972 class at Duchess's High.

1. Duchess's High 1972

A 1972 class at Duchess's High. Photo: Duchess's High School

A 1972 class picture from Duchess's High School.

2. Duchess's High 1972

A 1972 class picture from Duchess's High School. Photo: Duchess's High School

A music class in 1961.

3. Duchess's High 1961

A music class in 1961. Photo: Duchess's High School

A 1961 music class.

4. Duchess's High 1961

A 1961 music class. Photo: Duchess's High School

