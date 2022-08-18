New Berwick retail park set for autumn opening
A new retail park in Berwick is set to open this autumn as construction work nears completion.
Caddick Construction, which has developed the six-unit site at Loaning Meadows, is due to hand over to tenants for fitting out at the end of August.
Home Bargains is planning to open on November 5.
Most Popular
-
1
Northumberland takeaway is handed dismal ZERO rating for food hygiene
-
2
Wooler whisky distillery and visitor centre seeking to fill 50 job roles
-
3
New gin trail launched with 43 stop off points in Blyth, Seaton Delaval, Whitley Bay, Tynemouth and North Shields
-
4
New Berwick retail park set for autumn opening
-
5
Active Northumberland offers apprenticeships at Morpeth and Alnwick leisure centres
Additional units have been taken by Greggs, Costa and Iceland’s Food Warehouse.
Chris Allott, senior contracts manager at Caddick, said: “We are handing over at the end of this month and then the fitting out process will begin in September.
"Aldi and KFC are likely to be the first to open because they have short fitting out periods, as does Greggs. Home Bargains is likely to be last because it has a bigger fit-out process.
"We’re now in the process of sorting out the last few bits and pieces, getting the electrics in and then tidying up.
"It’s gone well,” he added. “It will be a nice development when it’s finished.”
Construction work began in April 2020 after planning permission was secured by the Berwick Corporation (Freemen) Trustees in August 2018.
The 55,000 sq ft development on the northern outskirts of the town was approved by Northumberland County Council despite 84 letters of objection, many from residents concerned about the impact on the town centre.
At the time, planning consultant, John Francis, highlighted the economic boost the scheme would provide and the fact studies had concluded the impact on the town centre would be ‘minor and acceptable’, while describing other objections as ‘fictitious or unable to be substantiated’.
Last year, the retail park was sold to property investors LXi REIT who forward funded the scheme on a fixed price basis.
A second phase to the scheme is planned on another part of the greenfield site next to the A1 Berwick bypass.
John Taylor, development director of TCD Estates, revealed last April that the development had already generated further retailer enquiries and that negotiations with another prime national retailer had been concluded.