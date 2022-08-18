Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caddick Construction, which has developed the six-unit site at Loaning Meadows, is due to hand over to tenants for fitting out at the end of August.

Aldi and KFC are expected to be the first to open in mid-September. KFC is already fitted out.

Home Bargains is planning to open on November 5.

KFC on the Loaning Meadows Retail Park in Berwick.

Additional units have been taken by Greggs, Costa and Iceland’s Food Warehouse.

Chris Allott, senior contracts manager at Caddick, said: “We are handing over at the end of this month and then the fitting out process will begin in September.

"Aldi and KFC are likely to be the first to open because they have short fitting out periods, as does Greggs. Home Bargains is likely to be last because it has a bigger fit-out process.

"We’re now in the process of sorting out the last few bits and pieces, getting the electrics in and then tidying up.

A CGI showing how the retail park will look when finished.

"It’s gone well,” he added. “It will be a nice development when it’s finished.”

Construction work began in April 2020 after planning permission was secured by the Berwick Corporation (Freemen) Trustees in August 2018.

The 55,000 sq ft development on the northern outskirts of the town was approved by Northumberland County Council despite 84 letters of objection, many from residents concerned about the impact on the town centre.

At the time, planning consultant, John Francis, highlighted the economic boost the scheme would provide and the fact studies had concluded the impact on the town centre would be ‘minor and acceptable’, while describing other objections as ‘fictitious or unable to be substantiated’.

Berwick's new Aldi store.

Last year, the retail park was sold to property investors LXi REIT who forward funded the scheme on a fixed price basis.

A second phase to the scheme is planned on another part of the greenfield site next to the A1 Berwick bypass.