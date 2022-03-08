So, for National Butchers’ Week, we asked the Northumberland Gazette readers to recommend their favourite butcher’s shop in the country.

Run by the Meat Trades Journal across its social media channels, the week-long initiative looks to highlight the craft and expertise of the independent businesses.

And in 2022, the event also looks to shine a light on the support local businesses gave to their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Readers have been recommending their favourite butcher's shops for National Butchers' Week.

This year, National Butchers’ Week runs from Monday, March 7 until Sunday, March 13.

Dozens of people got in touch with us on social media to share their butchery business recommendations.

Here are some of the choices, as put forward by the Gazette readers:

The Amble Butcher, Queen Street: Recommended by Barry Irwin and Katharine Mac.

Bellingham Craft Butcher, Front Street: Recommended by Lindsey Harrison.

Clarks Butchers, Station Road, Ashington: Recommended by Brenda Railston.

Grants Butchers, Eastwoods Farm, Prudhoe: Recommended by Moira Sutcliffe, who said: “A cut above the rest!”

Hirst Butchers, Hawthorn Road, Ashington: Recommended by Anne Conroy.

New Butcher By The Sea, Front Street, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea: Recommended by Gill Foggo.

R Carter & Son, Front Street, Bamburgh: Recommended by Clare Grant, Helen Trotman and John Murdoch who said: “Carters of Bamburgh and their Bamburgh Bangers! Excellent cheers!”

R G Foreman & Son, Castle Street, Norham: Recommended by Carol Iveson.

R Green & Son, Front Street, Longframlington: Recommended by Pat Booth, Tom Gibson, April Atkinson, David Harrison and Matthew Anderson.

R Martins Butchers, Newgate Street, Morpeth: Recommended by David Harrison.

R N Cowell, Ravensworth Street, Bedlington: Recommended by Frank Swinhoe.

Rothbury Butchers, Townfoot: Recommended by Ian Punton and Rachel Robson, who said: “Rothbury butcher is the absolute best.”

Scotty’s Traditional Butchers & Deli, Main Street, Seahouses: Recommended by Karolina Isakiewicz, Leeanne Pearce, Sue Mercer and Carol Adams.

T R Johnson, Front Street, Wooler: Recommended by Phyllida Culbert, Robert Telford and Jim Whittaker.

Turnbull's of Alnwick, Market Street: Recommended by Jill Johnson, Lindsay Brown, Liv Walden, Carli Kent, William S MacKinlay, Vivienee Lowerson and Jackie Baird, who said: “Definitely Turnbull’s, first class.”

