Morrisons has launched Morrisons Now, a one-hour grocery delivery service

Customers can order up to 30 items per delivery, ideal for last-minute essentials

The service is live in 158 stores, expanding to 420 nationwide by the end of October

Delivery costs £4.50 with a £15 minimum order, and orders can be tracked in real time

Shoppers can still earn More Card points and use saved addresses and payment details

A major UK supermarket has launched a new rapid delivery service promising to get fresh food to your door in as little as one hour, but there’s a key limitation that shoppers will need to know before placing their order.

Morrions’ new Now service allows customers to order up to 30 items at a time, offering a convenient way to top up the fridge or grab last-minute essentials without visiting a store.

It’s designed for those midweek moments when you’ve run out of milk, forgotten the pasta, or need dinner ingredients delivered fast.

The service went live on Thursday, October 9 across 158 Morrisons branches, with plans to expand to 420 stores nationwide by the end of the month.

A member of staff scans groceries inside Rochdale's Morrisons supermarket. The retailer has launched Morrisons Now, a one-hour grocery delivery service (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Orders can be placed via the Morrisons website or the Morrisons Groceries app, where customers can select the ‘Morrisons Now’ option at checkout.

Deliveries are fulfilled by trusted courier partners using bikes or cars, and shoppers can track their order in real time from store to doorstep.

There’s a £15 minimum order value and a £4.50 delivery fee, making it more suited to smaller, urgent top-up shops than full weekly orders.

Morrisons says customers can still earn and redeem More Card points, use saved addresses and payment details, and take advantage of existing loyalty promotions.

Charlotte Exell, the supermarket’s group online director, said: “We know that life is busy and Morrisons Now is here to make those everyday moments easier – delivering what you need, within as little as an hour.”

The move puts Morrisons in direct competition with rapid delivery services like Tesco Whoosh and Sainsbury’s Chop Chop, both of which also target shoppers who value speed and convenience over bulk buying.

So while you won’t be able to do a full shop, Morrisons Now could prove a game-changer for those inevitable times you need just a few bits — and need them now.

