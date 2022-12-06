Morpeth cafe restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Northumberland restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 4:09pm
The Old Bakehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29a Newgate Street, Morpeth, Northumberland was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Northumberland's 636 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 558 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.