News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Morpeth cafe restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Northumberland restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:09pm

The Old Bakehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29a Newgate Street, Morpeth, Northumberland was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Northumberland's 636 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 558 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Hide Ad
Food hygiene rating.
NorthumberlandMorpethFood Standards Agency