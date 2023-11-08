Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walwick Estate Group took over the ownership of Matfen Hall in 2020, acquiring the property from the Blackett family, focusing on a multi-million pound investment programme.

The expansive Grade II-listed building has undergone a stylish transformation and makeover, with the historic Great Hall meticulously restored to its former glory.

In addition, a stunning new airy bar with mezzanine has been created as part of the extensive refurbishment, as well as upgrades to The Cloisters Restaurant and Bar and state-of-the-art kitchen.

Matfen Hall.

Matfen Hall’s head of commercial development, James O'Donnell, said: “I’m delighted for the team, colleagues and our owners who have invested so much energy into the reinvention of our wonderful historic hotel.