Matfen Hall in Northumberland wins international award for recent refurbishment
Walwick Estate Group took over the ownership of Matfen Hall in 2020, acquiring the property from the Blackett family, focusing on a multi-million pound investment programme.
The expansive Grade II-listed building has undergone a stylish transformation and makeover, with the historic Great Hall meticulously restored to its former glory.
In addition, a stunning new airy bar with mezzanine has been created as part of the extensive refurbishment, as well as upgrades to The Cloisters Restaurant and Bar and state-of-the-art kitchen.
Matfen Hall’s head of commercial development, James O'Donnell, said: “I’m delighted for the team, colleagues and our owners who have invested so much energy into the reinvention of our wonderful historic hotel.
"This award is a major accolade and a great reflection of what has been achieved, and we thank everyone who voted for us.”