Matfen Hall.

Matfen Hall has received a prestigious AA Five-Star rating, becoming the first and only hotel in Northumberland to attain the status.

The Grade II-listed hotel, near Stamfordham, has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment since its takeover by Walwick Estate Group.

James O’Donnell, head of commercial development at Matfen Hall, said: “We’re delighted to receive such a prestigious accolade which is testament to all of the hard work by the whole team at Matfen Hall.

“This is also a great acknowledgement of the vision and investment by Walwick Estate Group, and its dedicated focus on achieving the very highest level of quality, setting us apart as a leading luxury venue.

“The AA Five-Star rating is regarded universally as a key benchmark of quality and we look forward to ensuring we exceed expectations as part of a programme of continuous improvement that will see further significant investment, including the golf and spa offer.”

As part of the redevelopment, the building’s Great Hall has been meticulously restored to its former glory, while a new bar with a mezzanine has been created, in addition to significant investment in The Cloisters Restaurant and Bar and state-of- the-art kitchens.

Meanwhile, the hotel has announced it will be hosting regal princess afternoon tea events throughout the summer. The next takes place on Tuesday, May 28, from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets are £85 for a child and guardian, £50 for additional adults and £35 for an additional child.