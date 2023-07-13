News you can trust since 1854
Market Cross Guesthouse in Belford wins national award from the AA

A north Northumberland B&B has won a prestigious national award.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST
Steve and Amanda White from the Market Cross Guesthouse in Belford. Picture: Virtue Photography (Belford)Steve and Amanda White from the Market Cross Guesthouse in Belford. Picture: Virtue Photography (Belford)
Market Cross Guesthouse in Belford won gold at the AA B&B Awards in the Guest Accommodation of the Year for England category.

It is the latest in a series of awards for owners Steve and Amanda White who won B&B and Guesthouse of the Year at the North East England Tourism Awards earlier this year.

They said: “Running Market Cross has always been more than just a business for us, it’s a lifestyle choice.

"This means everything we do and everything we offer to our guests is part of us. It’s who we are.

"We have always valued being part of the AA as it allows us to be assessed by the best in the industry and they're always there for advice and support.

"Winning this award is recognition of our passion and commitment to providing the best stay possible at Market Cross.”

Market Cross Guesthouse was also Northumberland’s sole entry in TripAdvisor's Best of the Best list in June and made it onto AA's list of the friendliest B&Bs in the UK.

The AA inspector said: "Expect the highest quality of accommodation at Market Cross Guest House.

"You'll find beautiful, well-appointed rooms with large screen TVs, Nespresso machines, White Company toiletries and so much more.

"Excellent locally sourced ingredients as well as homemade bread and preserves are just part of our breakfast. There's also a large garden in which to enjoy the evening sun.

"Food quality is important and is why as much as possible is homemade. From the bread, jams and marmalades to granola, and muesli, it's all made in house."

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “This is an incredible achievement for Market Cross Guesthouse and we are thrilled that a Northumberland tourism business has been recognised at such a prestigious level.

"Not only will this attract new business to Market Cross Guesthouse, but will further promote Northumberland as a first-class tourism destination offering visitors a truly memorable stay."

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Hotel Hospitality Services, added: “With so many brilliant B&Bs to choose from, holidaymakers can explore Britain safe in the knowledge there will be a comfortable haven to rest their heads and satisfy their tastebuds wherever they decide to go.”

