Lloyds Bank: full list of Lloyds Banking Group UK branch closures - including Halifax and Bank of Scotland
- Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 136 branches across Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland
- The closures will take place between May 2025 and March 2026
- The move is part of the bank's strategy to cut costs and accelerate its shift to digital banking services
- Customers can still access in-person banking at any branch within the group
- Lloyds blamed a shift from in-person banking to mobile services as the reason for the closures
A major British banking group is set to close 136 more high street bank branches as part of its strategy to reduce costs and increase digitisation.
The closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group will include 61 Lloyds branches, 61 Halifax branches, and 14 Bank of Scotland branches, with the shutdowns scheduled between May 2025 and March 2026.
Locations include Bristol, Manchester, Cardiff, London, and Edinburgh. See below for the full list of branches closing, and the dates on which they are expected to shut.
Lloyds has said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.
The announcement follows a recent shake-up in Lloyds' branch network, allowing customers of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland to access in-person banking services at any of the group’s locations.
Lloyds attributed the closures to the ongoing shift from in-person banking to mobile services. Earlier this month, the company revealed plans to shut offices in Dunfermline, Scotland and in Liverpool, impacting more than 1,000 workers.
A spokesperson for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.
But rural areas, in particular, often face challenges with poor broadband or mobile signal, making online banking difficult to access.
The spokesperson added: “Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.
“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires banks and building societies to ensure communities still have access to cash and basic banking services when branches close.
This may include installing ATMs or creating banking hubs in Post Offices where basic banking services can be accessed.
The full list of Lloyds Bank branch closures:
- Biggleswade - November 5, 2025
- Bishop Auckland - May 8, 2025
- Blandford - November 10, 2025
- Bolton Farnworth - May 28, 2025
- Bridgnorth - May 20, 2025
- Brigg - March 5, 2026
- Bristol Bishopsworth - November 6, 2025
- Bristol Clifton - May 21, 2025
- Bristol Patchway - May 28, 2025
- Bromsgrove - May 7, 2025
- Bury - October 21, 2025
- Cardiff Whitchurch - May 29, 2025
- Caterham - March 5, 2026
- Chard - November 11, 2025
- Coventry Foleshill - November 4, 2025
- Dorchester - June 19, 2025
- Dunstable - November 4, 2025
- East Grinstead - November 12, 2025
- Falmouth - November 13, 2025
- Feltham - November 4, 2025
- Ferndown - November 17, 2025
- Fulham - May 27, 2025
- Glossop - March 9, 2026
- Godalming - May 29, 2025
- Herne Bay - May 21, 2025
- Hexham - November 5, 2025
- Hornchurch Station Lane - September 11, 2025
- Houghton le Spring - March 10, 2026
- Hucknall - March 4, 2026
- Kidderminster - October 16, 2025
- Launceston - May 12, 2025
- Leeds Crossgates - October 1, 2025
- Leominster - November 18, 2025
- Leyland - May 8, 2025
- Liverpool Breck Rd - March 4, 2026
- Loughton - November 12, 2025
- Louth - May 7, 2025
- Ludlow - May 20, 2025
- Manchester Moston - March 11, 2026
- Manchester Newton Heath - November 5, 2025
- Margate - May 14, 2025
- Pembroke Dock - June 26, 2025
- Peterlee Yoden Way - March 3, 2026
- Plymstock - November 4, 2025
- Pontardawe - November 19, 2025
- Pontyclun - May 12, 2025
- Prudhoe - May 15, 2025
- Rayleigh - May 20, 2025
- Seaton - May 7, 2025
- Sheffield Woodhouse - March 10, 2026
- Shipston-on-Stour - March 11, 2026
- Sleaford - March 12, 2026
- Southall - October 15, 2025
- Southsea - March 9, 2026
- Stoke-on-Trent - March 9, 2026
- Thornbury Avon - November 6, 2025
- Tooting - October 8, 2025
- Tunstall - March 9, 2026
- Walthamstow - October 22, 2025
- Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025
- Wymondham - March 12, 2026
The full list of Halifax branch closures:
- Balham - May 22, 2025
- Bangor (N Ireland) - May 29, 2025
- Barrow in Furness - September 10, 2025
- Bexleyheath - November 6, 2025
- Birmingham Bearwood - March 2, 2026
- Blackpool Lytham Road - October 29, 2025
- Bolton - November 20, 2025
- Brentwood - September 10, 2025
- Bromsgrove - May 29, 2025
- Cannon Street - May 28, 2025
- Carmarthen - October 6, 2025
- Castleford - September 8, 2025
- Cirencester - September 25, 2025
- Clapham Junction - October 7, 2025
- Crewe - October 14, 2025
- Derby East St - October 23, 2025
- Eltham - October 29, 2025
- Epsom - September 15, 2025
- Erdington - September 24, 2025
- Felixstowe - June 2, 2025
- Fleetwood - June 25, 2025
- Folkestone - October 9, 2025
- Fulham - May 22, 2025
- Gainsborough - June 2, 2025
- Hayes - October 6, 2025
- Hexham - November 5, 2025
- Horsforth - June 3, 2025
- Hove - November 10, 2025
- Huntingdon - October 30, 2025
- Kingsbury - June 2, 2025
- Kingswood - October 8, 2025
- Launceston - June 3, 2025
- Leek - June 4, 2025
- Letchworth - June 3, 2025
- London Strand - May 8, 2025
- Long Eaton - September 18, 2025
- Mold - June 5, 2025
- Nelson - March 4, 2026
- Northwich - September 3, 2025
- Omagh - May 19, 2025
- Peterlee - March 3, 2026
- Pontypridd - September 30, 2025
- Rayleigh - May 20, 2025
- Rhyl - September 23, 2025
- Richmond (Surrey) - September 16, 2025
- Sittingbourne - October 15, 2025
- Skegness - September 3, 2025
- Sleaford - November 6, 2025
- Southport - October 7, 2025
- St Annes - June 12, 2025
- St Austell - May 13, 2025
- Stevenage Queensway - January 6, 2026
- Telford - October 22, 2025
- Walkden - September 25, 2025
- Wallasey - September 4, 2025
- Waltham Cross - May 27, 2025
- Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025
- Wickford - November 10, 2025
- Wilmslow - May 19, 2025
- Winton - October 1, 2025
- Woolwich - October 1, 2025
The full list of Bank of Scotland branch closures:
- Alexandria - March 2, 2026
- Annan - March 2, 2026
- Barrhead - May 21, 2025
- Bishopbriggs - May 21, 2025
- Edinburgh Corstorphine West - October 29, 2025
- Edinburgh Wester Hailes - May 27, 2025
- Helensburgh - March 5, 2026
- Kirkintilloch - May 22, 2025
- Moffat - October 29, 2025
- Peebles - May 27, 2025
- Pitlochry - October 30, 2025
- Sanquhar - May 28, 2025
- Thornhill - November 3, 2025
- Uddingston - May 22, 2025
