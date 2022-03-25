Latest petrol prices in south east Northumberland

That is despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a 5p fuel duty cut as part of his Spring statement on Wednesday (23 March).

Prices have rised up to 15p a litre a week in some places, with it costing nearly £100 to fill up an average 55-litre petrol tank.

Take a look at the cheapest places across south east Northumberland to buy your fuel today, according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up-to-date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Sainsbury's, Cramlington Unleaded petrol at Sainsbury's, Cramlington, cost £1.57.9 per litre while diesel is £1.68.9 on Friday, March 25.

2. Shell, Ashington The Shell garage, in Newbiggin Road, Ashington, had been selling unleaded petrol for £1.75.9p a litre and diesel at £1.93.9p a litre, but, as of Wednesday, March 23, is now selling them at £1.69.9 and £1.89.9 per litre.

3. Asda, Blyth Unleaded petrol at Asda, Blyth, cost £1.58.9 per litre while diesel is £1.70.7 on Friday, March 25.

4. Asda, Ashington Unleaded petrol at Asda, Ashington, cost £1.58.7 per litre and diesel £1.70.7 on Thursday, March 24.