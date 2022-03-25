The cost of petrol still remains high.

Latest petrol prices in south east Northumberland

Petrol and diesel prices still remain high in south east Northumberland.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:34 pm

That is despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a 5p fuel duty cut as part of his Spring statement on Wednesday (23 March).

Prices have rised up to 15p a litre a week in some places, with it costing nearly £100 to fill up an average 55-litre petrol tank.

Take a look at the cheapest places across south east Northumberland to buy your fuel today, according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up-to-date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Sainsbury's, Cramlington

Unleaded petrol at Sainsbury's, Cramlington, cost £1.57.9 per litre while diesel is £1.68.9 on Friday, March 25.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Shell, Ashington

The Shell garage, in Newbiggin Road, Ashington, had been selling unleaded petrol for £1.75.9p a litre and diesel at £1.93.9p a litre, but, as of Wednesday, March 23, is now selling them at £1.69.9 and £1.89.9 per litre.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Asda, Blyth

Unleaded petrol at Asda, Blyth, cost £1.58.9 per litre while diesel is £1.70.7 on Friday, March 25.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Asda, Ashington

Unleaded petrol at Asda, Ashington, cost £1.58.7 per litre and diesel £1.70.7 on Thursday, March 24.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rishi SunakNorthumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4