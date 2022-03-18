Latest petrol prices in south east Northumberland

Despite the wholesale cost of petrol and diesel falling, consumers are still seeing a surge in prices at garages.

Prices have rised up to 15p a litre a week in some places, with it costing nearly £100 to fill up an average 55-litre petrol tank.

Take a look at the cheapest places across south east Northumberland to buy your fuel today, according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up-to-date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Shell, Ashington The Shell garage, in Newbiggin Road, Ashington, had been selling unleaded petrol for £1.75.9p a litre and diesel at £1.93.9p a litre, but, as of Thursday, March 17, is now selling them at £1.64.9 and £1.79.9 per litre. Photo: Submitted

2. Asda, Blyth Unleaded petrol at Asda, Blyth, cost £1.61.7 per litre while diesel is £1.72.9 on Thursday, March 17. Photo: Google

3. Asda, Ashington Unleaded petrol at Asda, Ashington, cost £1.61.7 per litre and diesel £1.72.7 on Thursday, March 17. Photo: Google

4. Esso, Nedderton Unleaded petrol at Esso, Nedderton, cost £1.62.9 per litre and diesel is £1.72.9 per litre on Tuesday, March 15. Photo: Google