A range of full and part time positions are available, including guiding, retail and admissions team members, visitor welcome hosts, housekeeping, kitchen team members and front of house tea room posts.

Bamburgh castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “To be able to call Bamburgh Castle your office is amazing. It’s an amazing place to be – whether you’re working or visiting here. The views here are a reason alone to apply! We often see dolphins leaping from the sea below.

“There’s something very special and unique about being in the castle, which has been shortlisted for the Best Large Visitor Attraction category in next month’s North East England Tourism Awards.”

Karen Larkin, visitor services manager at Bamburgh Castle.

Karen, who has recently become visitor services manager after five years working as Bamburgh Castle’s wedding and events manager, added: “We’re looking for enthusiastic, welcoming people with a can-do attitude to deliver great visitor experience. We’re a family run business and no two days are ever the same. There are exciting opportunities for people to get involved with other operations within the castle including weddings and events, too.

“We have a really exciting year ahead with some fantastic events that are a secret for now, but will be announced soon, along with the release of a major Hollywood film in which the castle stars. This is a really unique opportunity for people to apply and be part of the castle team. We’d love to hear from anyone who is interested in finding out more or applying.”

