Wooler-based distillery, Ad Gefrin, is seeking two distillers to help produce Northumberland’s first legal single malt whisky.

The £10.4m Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery is due to open this autumn.

However, as it takes over three years to make a single malt, the first release will not be available until at least 2025.

Ad Gefrin whisky distillery in Wooler.

Ben Murphy, director of distilling at Ad Gefrin, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for quality and experience in relevant fields. Qualifications in brewing and distilling or a similar field would be beneficial.

"We require people who are up for getting stuck in to helping us produce Northumberland’s first legal single malt whisky and be a part of an exciting new era.”

The two distillers will be responsible for all production operations for whisky and any other spirit produced as part of the company’s suite of spirits.

As well as managing the process, from milling and mashing to routine sampling of raw materials and new malt distillate, they will have an in depth understanding of the overall business and background to production.

Ben Murphy, head distiller at Ad Gefrin.

The candidates must be excited to explore, learn and bring new ideas forward as they join a team helping to shape a long-lasting legacy and economic boost to north Northumberland.