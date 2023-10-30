News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Inn Collection Group delighted with Which? recognition

The Inn Collection Group is now a Which? Recommended provider after the UK consumer champion revealed its list of the best and worst hotel chains of 2023.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pub with rooms operator, which has several sites in Northumberland, is a new entry into the list.

Heralding warm welcomes, posh pub grub and a decent beer selection as key features of the group’s offering, Which? rated The Inn Collection Group as offering inns that were “cheaper, better and with more character” than other leading operators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Placing third in the small operator listings, The Inn Collection Group came out with a customer score of 78%, scoring particularly strongly for cleanliness.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.
The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses.
Most Popular

Kate Bentley, rooms director at The Inn Collection Group said: “We’re naturally delighted to earn Which? Recommended status and that our customers value the service and standards that we offer.

“We pride ourselves on offering excellent value for money and quality so to see that reflected in the verdict of Which? is pleasing for us all.”

Related topics:Which?Northumberland