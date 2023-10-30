Inn Collection Group delighted with Which? recognition
The pub with rooms operator, which has several sites in Northumberland, is a new entry into the list.
Heralding warm welcomes, posh pub grub and a decent beer selection as key features of the group’s offering, Which? rated The Inn Collection Group as offering inns that were “cheaper, better and with more character” than other leading operators.
Placing third in the small operator listings, The Inn Collection Group came out with a customer score of 78%, scoring particularly strongly for cleanliness.
Kate Bentley, rooms director at The Inn Collection Group said: “We’re naturally delighted to earn Which? Recommended status and that our customers value the service and standards that we offer.
“We pride ourselves on offering excellent value for money and quality so to see that reflected in the verdict of Which? is pleasing for us all.”