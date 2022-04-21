Hospitality group carries out £200,000 refurbishment at Northumberland pub

The Percy Arms in Chatton has had a chequered history in recent years but was taken over by The Inn Hospitality Group in January 2020.

Despite buying the property just before Covid-19 hit, the investment has paid off, with the pub with rooms now proving a huge success.

Refurbishment has included the creation of new outdoor space, upgrading the kitchen, a new roof and full redecoration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Percy Arms in Chatton.

The five bedrooms have also been given a new lease of life, stylishly transformed into comfortable and chic places to stay.

The success of the venture has led to the group making three further purchases – The Anglers Arms at Weldon Bridge, The Olde Ship at Seahouses and The Derwent Arms at Edmundbyers which has also undergone a £100,000 upgrade,

Each of the properties has undergone extensive refurbishment, along with the creation of a new food offering for each venue which focuses on traditional, hearty dishes most of which is sourced locally wherever possible.

The aim now is to not only build strong local loyalty but also to tap into the lucrative visitor market of people coming to stay in Northumberland.

The pub has undergone a £200,000 refurbishment.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that each of the properties is unique and offer something very special,” said events company owner Oliver Bennett, who set up the venture with event catering expert, Matt Daniel.

“They have all been at the heart of the local community for years and the feedback we’ve had so far is that people really appreciate the investment and the new offering.

“We also believe we can make a strong contribution to the local economy by attracting visitors who want to stay somewhere unique and with a really homely and welcoming feel.”

Matt added that it had been a risk starting a new venture during lockdown, but it’s one that’s paid off.

The hotel's five bedrooms have been redecorated.

“We know people thought we were made to look at a hospitality venture at a time when the whole industry was virtually shut down,” he said.

“But it’s a move we’re very glad we’ve made and we’re very proud of the four unique properties that we have to offer which are in prime locations across Northumberland.”