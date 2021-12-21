Historic coaching inn put up for sale in Northumberland

An aerial view of The Rose and Thistle, Alwinton.

The Rose and Thistle, in the hamlet of Alwinton, is located at the intersection of several ancient drovers’ roads linking England and Scotland.

It lies at the head of the Coquet Valley, some 10 miles from Rothbury, on the edge of both the Otterburn Army Training Estate and the Northumberland National Park.

Several centuries ago, during a long period of unrest between the two countries, these lands were fought over and raided by families of outlaws known as the Border Reivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rose and Thistle on the edge of Northumberland National Park.

The great adventure writer, Sir Walter Scott, famously stayed at the Rose & Thistle Inn in 1817 while he penned his masterpiece, Rob Roy.

This historic former coaching inn has been in the vendor’s family for over 100 years with three generations having been involved with its upkeep and trading.

Licensed property specialists Sidney Phillips, who have been instructed to market the venue for sale, said: “It has been expanded to include three rooms for holiday accommodation and its enviable position at the foothills of the Cheviots make it ideal for intrepid walkers and cyclists wanting to explore the beautiful Northumberland National Park.

“The sale of the Rose & Thistle marks a rare opportunity to take over a successful business set in a historic building in a beautiful part of the world.

“The business is highly popular with it enjoying 5 stars on TripAdvisor, 9.3 on Booking.com and 5 stars on Facebook.”

The hotel offers en suite rooms and views of the gardens and countryside.

The property also includes a bar, spacious dining room and three bedroom accommodation above.

The Rose & Thistle is available off a freehold asking price of £495,000, or alternatively on a new free-of-tie lease off an asking price of £30,000 with an annual rent of £25,000.

Sidney Phillips in also currently marketing pubs/hotels at Eldson, at Fourstones, near Hexham, and in Coldstream.