There are roles available at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park and Berwick Holiday Park across food and beverage, activities and leisure and housekeeping.

The holiday park operator is recruiting over 1,500 new seasonal team members across 38 of its 41 sites this summer.

All roles will be offered on a seasonal basis with a particular focus on attracting either students in current or post-education as well as individuals looking for part-time, summer employment.

The Tower bar at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park. Picture: Haven

Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition, said: “At Haven, our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking for jobseekers of all ages and backgrounds with a passion for delivering excellent service to ensure that our guests have the best possible holiday experience.

“We have a comprehensive training programme in place for every role.”

The significant recruitment drive follows an investment of over £170 million in Haven, across multiple parks in 2023, driven by the continued growth of the domestic tourism market. Haven has seen over 40,000 more guests make bookings for the peak summer holiday period, compared to the same time last year.

It expects to welcome three million guests throughout 2023.

Acquired by Blackstone in 2021, Haven has already invested over £230 million in parks across 2021 and 2022 with a commitment to upgrading and modernising all holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.