A range of improvements have been carried out over the past eight weeks, including an increased range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce.

New refrigeration supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint, and soft plastic recycling is also available, enabling shoppers to return and recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Michelle Young, Co-op’s area operations manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Hadston and relaunch the community’s Co-op.

"We have had a great response, and we are really enjoying welcoming members and customers old and new back into their new-look Co-op store.

"It looks great, with a range of added services including parcel collections, payment services and Costa Coffee. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice and value which can be enjoyed by everyone, and we’re to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Hadston.”

1 . Ribbon cutting Red Row Raptors junior football team cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished store. Photo: John Millard/UNP Photo Sales

2 . Chilled produce Chilled produce in new refrigeration units. Photo: John Millard Photo Sales

3 . Fruit & Veg Fruit and vegetables and flowers. Photo: John Millard Photo Sales

4 . Wine A wide range of wines in store. Photo: John Millard Photo Sales