More than 12,000 homes and businesses in north Northumberland are now able to access Go Fibre’s ultra-fast broadband.

Over the past year, the company has been working to build its full fibre broadband network in Berwick, Alnwick, Belford, Wooler, Seahouses and Cornhill.

Across the north of England and Scotland it has now hit the milestone of 100,000 rural premises now able to connect to its ultra-fast network, with 12,100 of them in north Northumberland.

Once connected, residents and businesses can access up to 1 Gbps speeds, significantly enhancing their ability to utilise multiple devices without lag and download large files in seconds.

GoFibre is connecting homes and businesses to its ultra-fast broadband.

While the median average internet speed in the UK is 73.21Mbps, as of 2023, GoFibre’s full fibre connection provides speeds of more than double this speed on its entry-level package.

Neil Conaghan, chief executive officer, GoFibre said: "We are proud to have reached this significant milestone in such a short length of time, because that means we’ve been able to make a positive impact on even more lives and businesses quicker.

"In today’s digital world, where online activity is ever-increasing, a reliable high-speed broadband connection is essential and not having it in place can really hold people and businesses back from reaching their full potential.

Chris Thompson, director of Digital and IT at Northumberland County Council said: "It's fantastic to see more areas in Northumberland being brought up to date with faster connection speeds. There are so many benefits to getting online and these advancements represent a significant step forward.

“High-speed internet access is increasingly becoming more of a necessity and better connectivity improves our ability to work remotely, access educational resources, opens up business new opportunities and allows us stay connected with loved ones."

In early 2022, GoFibre secured a commitment of £164 million funding from Gresham House’s Sustainable Infrastructure strategy (BSIF), to accelerate its rollout of full fibre broadband.

The broadband provider, founded in Duns in 2017, was awarded two multi-million-pound contracts under the UK Government’s Project Gigabit for Durham-Teesdale and North Northumberland. Project Gigabit is the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) flagship £5 billion programme which enables hard-to-reach communities to access gigabit-capable broadband.