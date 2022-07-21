Together, they have created a brand new bespoke self-drive experience enabling guests to get off-grid legally whilst adventuring across the stunning Northumberland 250 route.

Wild With Consent has launched a beautiful handpicked collection of off-grid sites along the official Northumberland 250 route.

The 250 mile driving route takes guests along Northumberland’s AONB heritage coastline and affords a glimpse into the area’s rich history including Hadrian’s Wall.

Wild With Consent has partnered with Northumberland 250 and Northumberland Defenders to offer a new off-grid self-drive experience.

All sites along the route have been personally visited and approved by founder Grace Fell to ensure they fit the Wild With Consent brief: they are sites which offer the utmost privacy in some of the most secluded spots in the UK.

The Land Rover Defenders are fully kitted out with roof tents, and come with comprehensive levels of local knowledge, tips on the best places to visit, and access to the Nland250 official map.