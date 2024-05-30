Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early birds are in line for free goodies at the official opening of Go Outdoors in Alnwick.

While the new store in the former Argos unit opened on May 20, a grand opening celebration is planned on Saturday, June 1.

When it opens at 9am, members of staff will be on hand to greet the first 100 customers through the doors with a £20 gift voucher, followed by a free goody bag worth £25 for the next 100 groups.

The celebrations will continue throughout the day, with free hot drinks and family favourites including a DJ and balloon modeller.

The new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.

To celebrate the new store, GO Outdoors Alnwick is offering an extra 15% discount across departments until June 10.

The new store has ample free customer parking and will stock a wide range brands, such as Rab, OEX and Berghaus, Peter Storm, Hi-Gear and Brasher.

The 11,000 sqft store employs a team of 15 and offers services such as boot and rucksack fitting, as well as collection and drop-off points for parcels from online orders.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, said: “We are absolutely delighted and proud to open the new GO Outdoors in Alnwick.

“We have had a brilliant couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this expansion is the outcome of that success.

“We’re looking forward to offering more customers our unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst also supporting local communities and offering jobs in Northumberland.”