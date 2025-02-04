North Northumberland beats New York when it comes to all-important broadband speeds.

Citing research from the Ookla Speed Test Global Index, independent broadband provider, GoFibre, has launched a new campaign to shine a spotlight on the lightning fast speeds available on its network.

It shows that the average download speed available on GoFibre’s network in north Northumberland is 349 Mbps compared with the New York average of 270.

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre said: “While our new campaign is having a bit of fun with some very famous cities, it has a serious message too; it's about empowering people and places to realise their full potential.

Go Fibre's Digby the Gopher.

“Our rural areas can be better connected even than international capitals, and that’s a great thing for everyone – whether you’re running a business, working from home, studying, getting through your admin or even gaming. It’s time we took advantage of the speeds at our fingertips.

“We’re proud to see our cutting-edge technology help smaller towns to outpace some of the world’s leading cities, ensuring that local businesses can compete on a global stage and families can enjoy seamless online experiences.

“We encourage anyone not yet signed up to GoFibre to check if you’re eligible – it may not be the Big Apple but North Northumberland’s broadband speeds are just peachy.”

GoFibre has now connected over 120,000 premises across northern England and southern Scotland.

In autumn 2022, the broadband provider was awarded two multi-million-pound contracts under the UK Government’s Project Gigabit for Durham-Teesdale and North Northumberland. Project Gigabit is the UK Government’s programme enabling hard-to-reach communities to access gigabit-capable broadband.

Find out more at gofibre.co.uk/register.