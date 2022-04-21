Gelato scoop shop set to delight visitors to Northumberland village

It marks a first expansion for Holy Island based Pilgrims Gelato.

The scoop shop is located within the Walled Garden – an area fast becoming a foodie mecca for visitors to the area with Eats, Shoots and Leaves wood fired pizzas already serving from the rustic courtyard.

Founder of Pilgrims Gelato, Charlotte Thompson, said: “With the continued great feedback from our Holy Island store we thought it was time to open a new shop in a new location for the 2022 season.

Farah Weedon and Charlotte Thompson at the scoop shop in Bamburgh.

"We are delighted with the Bamburgh location as it works perfectly for us, stationed nicely between our original store on Holy Island and the Alnwick farm where I live and where our purpose-built gelato kitchen is based.

“Our opening weekend was a huge success and as a thank you to our customers continued support, we gave away free gelato between 1-2pm Friday and Saturday. We can’t wait to welcome more visitors at Bamburgh and introduce them to our gelato!”

Established on Holy Island in 2011, Pilgrims Gelato produce vegan gelato which is free from everything but flavour.

With a family that suffers from a mixture of food intolerances, cousins and co-founders, Charlotte Thompson and Farah Weedon made it their mission to create a seriously tasty vegan gelato using the finest ingredients.

Farah is the gelatician of the company and makes the gelato at their purpose-built facility on Silvermoor Farm, near Alnwick, having travelled to Italy to learn her trade.

Rather than using the traditional compostable or biodegradable ice cream tubs that can end up in landfill for their wholesale offering, the Pilgrims Gelato team fill aluminium tins with their gelato instead.

The Bamburgh Scoop Shop is now open daily between 10am-4pm and will be serving a selection of flavours including chocolate brownie mudslide, orange choc chip, sour raspberry and ginger, cookies and cream made with homemade cookies, caramel, and mint choc chip to name a few.

Tins of Pilgrims Gelato are available from a selection of outlets across Northumberland.