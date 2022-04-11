Full steam ahead for new season at Northumberland heritage railway

Aln Valley Railway.

A programme of exciting events have been lined up for the summer, starting this Easter weekend with steam train rides in vintage carriages running from Lionheart Station to Greenrigg Halt.

Trustee Gemma Maughan said: “We are excited to have been able to make some new additions to the Aln Valley Railway experience for the 2022 season, including the GLMR Go Loco Miniature Railway - this, along with an Easter trail, will provide extra fun and fascination for families over the Easter weekend.”

The railway’s ultimate aim is to reach Alnmouth Station and link with the trains on the East Coast Main Line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the recent completion of the new halt at Greenrigg, the railway is roughly halfway to Alnmouth, following the route of the old Alnwick branch line, which offers extensive views across lovely countryside and which crosses the impressive Cawledge Viaduct.

The completion of Greenrigg Halt also means that people can alight to watch the train turn for the return journey. For those wanting to stretch their legs, there is a well- maintained footpath which gives a leisurely and scenic walk back to Lionheart Station.

There is also a short walk from Greenrigg Halt down to the River Aln to see the stepping stones which cross the river.

The new booking system for 2022 means that tickets can be purchased online, in advance, as well as being available in the Lionheart Station Shop.

Michael Proctor, AVR chairman, said: “2022 is a particularly important year for the railway, as it is 10 years since work first started on Lloyd’s field.

"In that time, our dedicated band of volunteers have turned a farmer’s field with no facilities and an overgrown length of trackbed into a working railway that grows in popularity every year.

"As we look forward to welcoming back visitors for the new season, we can also celebrate that huge achievement and thank everyone that has played a part, however small, in making it all possible.”

Easter trips are running on April 16-17-18.