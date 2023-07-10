News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Full fibre broadband roll out reaches Rothbury

Full fibre broadband technology is now available to over 200 properties in Rothbury, with a further 1,110 properties set to become ready for service.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:24 BST

Internet service provider FACTCO, has worked closely with the iNorthumberland team at Northumberland County Council to upgrade homes and businesses.

Retired couple David and Mrs Jayne Woodthorpe were among the first to futureproof their property with a FACTCO connection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David said: “Full fibre guarantees us good speeds, we didn’t have any worries making the switch. For us, it was a no-brainer decision.”

Reverend Edward Butlin, Rothbury URC Church, Craig Morley, FACTCO Community Sales Manager, one of Rothbury’s first connected customers, David Woodthorpe, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Corporate Services Councillor Richard Wearmouth.Reverend Edward Butlin, Rothbury URC Church, Craig Morley, FACTCO Community Sales Manager, one of Rothbury’s first connected customers, David Woodthorpe, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Corporate Services Councillor Richard Wearmouth.
Reverend Edward Butlin, Rothbury URC Church, Craig Morley, FACTCO Community Sales Manager, one of Rothbury’s first connected customers, David Woodthorpe, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Corporate Services Councillor Richard Wearmouth.
Most Popular

The couple, in their 70s, have been building and renovating their home in Rothbury.

For the Woodthorpe’s, ensuring their brand-new home was installed with full fibre was an obvious choice.

“The reason for opting for full fibre was the longevity it offers,” said David. “I’ve been keeping my eye on what’s been happening in telecoms and, with the way fibre is being rolled out, we knew we’d need full fibre at some stage. I didn’t have any worries about making the switch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since their full fibre installation, the pair have been enjoying upload and download speeds in excess of 300 Mbps.

“Considering the distance from our house to the road, the installation was remarkably quick,” added David. “The team did a marvellous job in making the switch over easy.’’

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "Faster and more reliable broadband can unlock a whole host of benefits for both residents and businesses and I'm so pleased to see this being rolled out in Rothbury.

"I would urge anyone in the area who has this available to get in touch with their supplier and take full advantage of the most up-to-date broadband.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FACTCO community sales manager, Craig Morley, said: “I have been overwhelmed with assistance from the people of Rothbury. So many have helped us through this challenging project, in particular Barry Chalk and Minister Ed Butlin from Rothbury United Reformed Church.

“This network would not have been possible without the hard work of our build partners, RuralFibre4U, and the ongoing support of iNorthumberland’s fantastic team."

The roll out has been supported with funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) through the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

To find out more call 0333 305 7560.

Related topics:Northumberland County Council