Food hygiene ratings given to Blyth and Seghill establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:32pm

Wrap n Roll, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 79b Waterloo Road, Blyth, Northumberland was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.

And Seghill Indian Masala, a takeaway at Station Road, Seghill, Northumberland was given a score of two on October 27.

Food hygiene ratings.
