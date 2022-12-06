Food hygiene ratings given to Blyth and Seghill establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 4:32pm
Wrap n Roll, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 79b Waterloo Road, Blyth, Northumberland was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.
And Seghill Indian Masala, a takeaway at Station Road, Seghill, Northumberland was given a score of two on October 27.