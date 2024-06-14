Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarkets anticipate record sales as fans stock up for Euro 2024 match-watching parties

Tesco expects to sell 33 million packs of beer and cider

Asda predicts sales of 25,000 large-screen TVs

The British Retail Consortium estimates a retail bonanza of £2.75 billion during the tournament

We’ve provided some tips for hosting cost-effective home viewing parties

Supermarkets are gearing up for one of their busiest periods as football fans stock up on supplies to enjoy the Euros from the comfort of their homes.

Tesco said it anticipates selling 33 million packs of beer and cider in the upcoming month, and also predicts a record-breaking sale of 5.5 million bottles and cans of "no" and "low" alcohol options during the football season.

Asda said it expects to sell 14 million units of Budweiser over the coming four weeks and more than 25,000 large-screen, ultra-high-definition TVs, with searches for “England” up 55% week-on-week, “Euros” up 48% and “Football” up 77%.

M&S said customers were currently buying five times as much Belgian lager as British lager, while sales of dips and “picky bits” were up 15% ahead of the first matches.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), which represents more than 6,000 independent businesses nationwide, said the tournament could mean a retail bonanza worth an estimated £2.75 billion.

Earlier this week, a survey for the British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed 6% of shoppers expect to buy a new TV or electronic device to watch and keep up with their team and 4% plan to buy official merchandise, as England and Scotland prepare for their opening matches.

It’s good news for retailers and the economy, but what about your wallet? If you are hosting match-watching parties throughout the tournament, it could get quite expensive quite quickly. So how can you save on a Euro football festival in your own home?

Should you watch at the pub or at home?

You’re already saving some money if you opt for a match-watching party over a trip down the local, and watching games from your own home is often more cost-effective than watching the same game at a pub.

While local and independent pubs should rightly be supported, at home, you’re not paying pub prices for drinks. Supermarkets often offer deals and discounts on beverages, allowing you to stock up on drinks at a lower cost than what you'd pay for the same drinks at a pub.

The same goes for food, as you can prepare snacks and meals at home for a fraction of the cost of ordering food at a pub (you can also tailor your menu to suit your preferences and budget).

And there are benefits beyond the financial savings: hosting at home means you can watch the game in comfort, without worrying about finding a good seat or dealing with crowded spaces. Plus, you have the convenience of your own facilities.

How to save on hosting a Euros party

So, you’ve got the gang coming over to watch the next blockbuster match-up, but you’re worrying about the costs of it all. Not to worry, there are plenty of steps you can take to minimise costs - and make the night even more fun to boot!

You could encourage your guests to bring a dish or drinks to share, potluck style, which spreads the cost and variety among everyone attending.

If you are providing the majority of refreshments, take advantage of supermarket deals and discounts on snacks, beverages and party supplies. Buy in bulk where possible to save money per item.

Prepare snacks and finger foods at home rather than buying pre-made options (homemade snacks are often cheaper and can be healthier too). And consider buying generic or store brands, which are often more affordable and can be just as tasty.

Decide on a budget for the party and stick to it. Plan your menu and shopping list in advance to avoid last-minute impulse buys, and stick to your list to prevent overspending.

All of the tournament’s games will be broadcast on free, “terrestrial” TV (BBC on ITV), so you’re already free from having to worry about paying for pay-per-view or streaming services.

And remember, you don't need extravagant setups to enjoy the game. Focus on the essentials like good company, tasty snacks and a comfortable viewing area, and let the good times roll.

Until your team crashes out on penalties that is...