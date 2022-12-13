Embleton Post Office will temporarily close from Saturday, December 31 at 5pm.

The Front Street branch is due to reopen on Monday, March 23 at 7.30am.

Refurbishment works will include the first floor being opened up to customer access and the retail shop floor being opened up and extended to provide space for a hot food counter and a wider range of goods.

Embleton Post Office.

Gail Burnett, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

In the interim period, the nearest alternative Post Office provision is the mobile services at Rennington (car park next to Horseshoes Pub) 3.7 miles away and Longhoughton (Co-op car park) 5.7 miles away.

Seahouses Post Office is seven miles away.

