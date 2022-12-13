Embleton Post Office and shop will temporarily close from Saturday, December 31 at 12pm.

The Front Street branch is expected to reopen in late February.

Refurbishment works will include a full internal refit of this now independent food and drink retailer, with an extended range of fresh, local and homemade produce available upon reopening.

Embleton Post Office.

Gail Burnett, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

In the interim period, the nearest alternative Post Office provision is the mobile services at Rennington (car park next to Horseshoes Pub) 3.7 miles away and Longhoughton (Co-op car park) 5.7 miles away.

Seahouses Post Office is seven miles away.

