easyJet has relaunched flights from Newcastle Airport to Amsterdam.

The first flight to the Netherland’s capital departed on September 5 and the service will initially operate twice weekly before increasing to daily from October 27.

Amsterdam is home to picturesque canals, historic architecture and a vibrant arts scene, with world-famous landmarks such as the Anne Frank House, Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum.

Seats are available to book on easyJet.com and via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from £26.99 one way.

The new route marks an exciting expansion of easyJet’s offerings from Newcastle Airport, with new flights to Paris operating up to six days a week from October 27.

Flights to Geneva in Switzerland will also increase to three times weekly across some of the winter season, while a new weekly service to Lyon in France will operate during January and February 2025 - with both destinations providing more flight options for passengers during the ski season.

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted easyJet has relaunched flights from Newcastle Airport to Amsterdam, a destination that has always been incredibly popular with our passengers.

“This investment, alongside new routes to Paris and Lyon and more flights to Geneva, provides even more choice for our passengers seeking a holiday in some of Europe’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be relaunching our service from Newcastle to Amsterdam, adding more great value connectivity for our customers in the north of England and providing even more choice whether they are booking their next city break or travelling for business.”