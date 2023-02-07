Paul and Clair Mather, who purchased the hotel in September 2021, have a vision of modernising the hotel whilst maintaining a traditional and welcoming style in the centre of the seaside village.

They said: “Since buying the hotel we have re-invested with an aim to offering a high standard accommodation, restaurant and bar to holidaymakers but also being the place to go for locals, with a monthly quiz and Sunday lunches being hugely popular, we have also catered for large groups from Christenings to Christmas parties and are launching the ‘Dunstanburgh Diners Club’ where local members will receive special offers on drinks and food throughout the month.

“The Bar and Grill Room in The Dunstanburgh Castle Hotel was in need of modernising which we hope we have done sympathetically, maintaining the traditional style of an older building, and for those wondering what happened to the painting of Dunstanburgh Castle which was prize position in the bar for over 30 years – it is currently receiving some TLC and will be on site again very soon!”

The new-look bar at the Dunstanburgh Castle Hotel in Embleton.

There will be an open day at The Dunstanburgh Castle Hotel on Saturday, February 11 from 11am to 8pm with prosecco and canapes and everyone is welcome to pop in, have a look at the new bar, new beers, chat with the team and sign up to be a ‘Dunstanburgh Diner’.

Clair and Paul have owned The Sunningdale Hotel in Bamburgh since 2002 and having modernised and developed it are now looking to do similar in Embleton.

