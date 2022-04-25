Northumberland is home to many independent and small businesses – so if your dog is in need of a good brush and cut, there are plenty of places to choose from.

But, how do you know which one to go to? How about looking to your fellow pet owners for a recommendation!

Northumberland GAzette readers have been nominating their favourite dog groomers across the county.

More than 150 people got in touch on our Facebook page to shout out their local business and paw-some parlour of choice.

The RSPCA offers a wide range of advice when it comes to choosing the correct groomer for your dog and family – such as visiting the premises, asking questions and getting your pet socialised and used to grooming equipment.

At time of writing, here are the most popular choices in Northumberland. Click here to add your own to the post.

Dirty Woofers, Morpeth – Sheona McIntyre said: “Dirty Woofers, wouldn’t go anywhere else! Debbie is so patient and loving with my Milo.”

Jerry's Dog Spa, Belford – Lesley Foggoa said: “Jerry’s in Belford, she’s the best.”

Coastal Canines, Seahouses – Julie Stephens: “She does an excellent job of my two. Great groomer, the kindest person I’ve ever known with animals and she does day boarding and pet sitting too.”

TidyTrimz Dog Grooming, Alnwick – Jackie Baird: “Definitely Nikki Kim at TidyTrimz, she’s absolutely brilliant with our fur babies.”

Wags, Amble – Hayles Hattel: “Wags in Amble, Caroline is the absolute best!”

Dial a Dog Wash Northumberland & Blyth – Blyth: Monika Bryan said: “Dial a D – fantastic.”

Extra Care Pet Grooming, Pegswood, Morpeth – Sandra Wright said: “Extra Care Pet Grooming in Pegswood every time.”

Sassy Styles, Wooler – Julia Nolan said: “The wonderful Laura Middleton at Sassy Styles in Wooler.”

The Dog Garden, Ellington, Morpeth – Claire Kelner said: "Amazing and extremely caring groomers.