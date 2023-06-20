Cresswell Towers and Sandy Bay holiday parks in Northumberland celebrate Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards
Cresswell Towers, near Druridge Bay, and Sandy Bay in Newbiggin have earned a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.
Travellers’ Choice recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews, and the award honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.
Barrie Robinson, operations director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are a fantastic reward for our teams, who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.
"Guest feedback is hugely important to us, so it’s great to be able to recognise our teams who have received outstanding reviews from the people who visit our parks.”
The holiday park operator recently published plans to care for its parks, people, and planet by delivering 25 wide-ranging commitments by 2025 on issues from climate change and carbon, to spaces for nature and having sustainable relationships with its local communities.