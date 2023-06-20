Cresswell Towers, near Druridge Bay, and Sandy Bay in Newbiggin have earned a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award.

Travellers’ Choice recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews, and the award honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Barrie Robinson, operations director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are a fantastic reward for our teams, who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.

Cresswell Towers Holiday Park.

"Guest feedback is hugely important to us, so it’s great to be able to recognise our teams who have received outstanding reviews from the people who visit our parks.”