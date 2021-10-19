Coffee & Kin aim to showcase the best coffee roasters and chocolatiers from around the UK in an eco-friendly monthly subscription box.

The business is run by husband and wife team, Mark and Ruth Oldfield, from Bolton, near Alnwick.

Ruth said: “The subscription box market is booming and the pandemic has shown us that people have a desire to treat themselves with luxurious and tasty food and drink that makes them feel good.

Mark and Ruth Oldfield of Coffee & Kin.

"Our Coffee & Chocolate Club is the ultimate self-indulgence and really will bring a smile to your face when it arrives through the door.

“People have had a really difficult 18 months and we all deserve a treat. I really want to promote the importance of taking 10 minutes out of your day for your mental wellbeing and what better way to do it than with coffee and chocolate!”

Customers can choose from freshly roasted coffee beans, ground coffee or Coffee & Kin’s own range of plastic free and compostable coffee capsules. All the coffee is ethically sourced, 100% arabica speciality grade coffee and is roasted by a different coffee roaster each month.

The chocolate also changes monthly, all the packaging is eco-friendly and members will also receive a free monthly e-magazine.

Coffee & Kin's chocolate and coffee box.

A donation of £1 per box is made to The Blurt Foundation, helping young people and adults affected by depression.

Coffee & Kin has also committed to being Net Zero by 2025.

For more information visit https://coffeeandkin.co.uk/coffee-and-chocolate-club/

The business has launched a Coffee and Chocolate Club.