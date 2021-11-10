Co-op set to serve-up new Northumberland store following £600,000 investment

The Co-op is opening a store in Ellington.

It is relocating from Market Street in Lynemouth to a new, larger store which safeguards 11 local jobs and has created three new positions.

Ryan Ratcliffe, Co-op store manager, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve up a new larger store where we can work to develop Co-op’s range, choice, products and services and, create a truly compelling offer to serve the local community.

"The team is very excited to open what will be the Co-op’s newest store. We really hope that many of our long-standing customers will make the short bus journey to come and see us, and we look forward to welcoming new members and customers to the Ellington store where we remain committed to giving back to the community, and contributing to local life.”

The new Lynemouth Road store – powered by 100% renewable energy – is expected to open on Friday, November 26.

It includes customer car parking, a bakery, free ATM, hot food and Fairtrade coffee dispenser, alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award-winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products and, everyday essentials.

It will open between 6am-10pm, daily, and is also set to introduce the Click and Collect of groceries through its own online shop – coop.co.uk/shop, and new self-scan tills for added ease, speed and convenience. Amazon parcel collection is also available.

A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s membership programme which supports causes including AFC Newbiggin; Creative Arts North East and, the local Scouts.

Students in the area who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also receive a 10% discount.

The Co-op also includes a recycle unit for ‘soft plastics’ which ensures all of Co-op’s own food packing is easy-to-recycle either via kerbside collection at home, or through this accessible disposal route for materials which are unlikely to be collected by UK councils - including: crisp packets, bread bags, single-use carrier bags and bags-for-life, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and pet-food pouches.

