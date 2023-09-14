News you can trust since 1854
Co-op set to open new and improved store in Rothbury

Co-op is set to open its new and improved store in Rothbury.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
The convenience retailer is relocating to a new, purpose-built, store – which, at approaching 4,500 sq ft, is almost double the size of its previous store in the town.

Co-op’s new store – which opens on Friday, September 15 – supports around 20 local jobs, and has created new positions.

It includes Post Office services, a free ATM, an extended in-store bakery and, a Costa coffee dispenser.

The Co-op is opening a new store in Rothbury.
This sits alongside an extended and improved range of fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products – including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO.

Jordon Dixon, Co-op store manager, said: “It is very exciting to be launching Co-op’s newest store.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, with the new store looking fantastic, we are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new and improved store.

"We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently. With a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

