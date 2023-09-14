News you can trust since 1854
Co-op opens new and improved store in Rothbury

Co-op has opened its new and improved store in Rothbury.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST
The convenience retailer has relocated to a new, purpose-built, store – which, at approaching 4,500 sq ft, is almost double the size of its previous store in the town.

Co-op’s new store, which opened on Friday, supports around 20 local jobs, and has created new positions.

It includes Post Office services, a free ATM, an extended in-store bakery and, a Costa coffee dispenser.

Store manager Jordon Dixon, with his team, cuts the ribbon at the new Co-op store in Rothbury. Picture: John MillardStore manager Jordon Dixon, with his team, cuts the ribbon at the new Co-op store in Rothbury. Picture: John Millard
Store manager Jordon Dixon, with his team, cuts the ribbon at the new Co-op store in Rothbury. Picture: John Millard
This sits alongside an extended and improved range of fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products – including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO.

Jordon Dixon, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response, as we launch Co-op’s newest store.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, with the new store looking fantastic, we are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new and improved store.

"We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently – with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

Drummer Stephen Walker and piper Andrew Miller at the new store. Photo: John Millard/UNPDrummer Stephen Walker and piper Andrew Miller at the new store. Photo: John Millard/UNP
Drummer Stephen Walker and piper Andrew Miller at the new store. Photo: John Millard/UNP

A soft plastic recycle unit is also available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

