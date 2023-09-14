Co-op opens new and improved store in Rothbury
The convenience retailer has relocated to a new, purpose-built, store – which, at approaching 4,500 sq ft, is almost double the size of its previous store in the town.
Co-op’s new store, which opened on Friday, supports around 20 local jobs, and has created new positions.
It includes Post Office services, a free ATM, an extended in-store bakery and, a Costa coffee dispenser.
This sits alongside an extended and improved range of fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products – including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO.
Jordon Dixon, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response, as we launch Co-op’s newest store.
"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, with the new store looking fantastic, we are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers into their new and improved store.
"We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently – with a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”
A soft plastic recycle unit is also available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.