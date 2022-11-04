The Co-op has awarded funding to 19 groups on both sides of the border between Alnwick and Dunbar.

Recipients south of the border are: Beach Access North East (£2,037) to improve access to Bamburgh beach; Berwick Rangers Community Foundation (£1,816) to provide a programme for girls football; Bell View, Belford (£1,600) to restart its 'silver singers' group; Investing in Alnwick (£1,179) to develop an app to help families to reconnect with their community; Glendale Connect (£3,206) to re-start its social activities; Seahouses Hostel (£1,845) to replace the tables and benches in its dining room; Friends of Belford Primary School (£1,571) to develop its eco-school; Duchess’s High School Trust, Alnwick (£1,365) to supply lunch time clubs and after-school clubs with equipment; Wooler Drop-in (£2,809) towards outdoor sessions.

North of the border recipients are: Sea the Change (£1,637); Coldstream Men’s Shed (£1,589); Borders Talking Newspaper (£3,071); 1st Dunbar Scouts Group (£2,770); Chirnside Development Group (£2,023); Friends of Eyemouth Primary School (£1,948); Coldstream Community Trust (£1,881); Friends of Duns Primary School (£3,308); Chirnside Development Group (£2,023); RNLI Dunbar lifeboat station (£4,110).

Since the Local Community Fund launched in 2016, some 188 causes have benefited to the tune of £380,926.53.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “I am delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised, simply by choosing Co-op.