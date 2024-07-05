Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This supermarket remains the UK’s go-to for budget-savvy shoppers 🛒

Aldi emerges as UK’s most affordable supermarket for June according to Which?

Which? confirms Aldi is £32.60 cheaper than Waitrose, the most expensive option

Aldi beats Sainsbury’s by £19.10 and Tesco by £15.89 for a basket of 65 items

Aldi also recently earned 'Food Retailer of the Year' accolade for its pricing and quality

The latest findings from consumer group Which? have revealed the UK’s most affordable supermarket for June.

Which? confirmed that Aldi continues to lead as the most economical choice for grocery shopping in the UK, standing out as £32.60 cheaper than Waitrose, the most expensive supermarket option.

Based on the price of a basket of 65 items, Aldi also beat Sainsbury’s by £19.10 and Tesco by £15.89 when comparing prices for a similar basket of goods, according to Which?

Even those who use loyalty schemes like Nectar or Clubcard will find Aldi to be the cheapest choice for shopping, with Which?’s research including such cards for the first time.

Which?'s monthly comparison of supermarket prices highlighted Sainsbury’s as £14.49 pricier and Tesco as £12.49 more expensive.

The full results are below (based on the price of a basket of 65 items):

Aldi - £118.41

Lidl - £121.31

Tesco Clubcard - £130.90

Asda - £131.42

Sainsbury’s Nectar - £132.90

Tesco - £134.30

Sainsbury’s - £137.51

Morrisons - £140.19

Ocado - £144.06

Waitrose - £151.01

The findings come amidst research by Kantar that revealed that the cost-of-living crisis is still here, with 22% of households struggling to cover bills and make ends meet.

Last month (27th June) Aldi also beat its more expensive rivals to be named ‘Food Retailer of the Year’ at the Food Management Today Awards.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With many households still struggling to make ends meet, we’re more committed than ever to remaining the UK’s cheapest supermarket.

“This latest Which? analysis shows that Aldi prices just can’t be matched, even with a loyalty card! At Aldi we’re dedicated to having clear, consistently low prices so shoppers know how much they’re spending long before they get to the till.

“And we’re really proud of the award-winning quality of the products we’re providing at these amazing prices.”