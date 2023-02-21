Train operator Northern has teamed-up with Decorum Vending to install 79 new vending machines at 51 locations across its network.

The new vending machines offer a range of products, including low-sugar and healthy alternatives for customers who want to grab a snack ‘on the go’.

The cash-free machines help deter vandalism and mean customers can purchase items contactless via their bank card or smart phone.

A new cash-free vending machine has been installed at Alnmouth.

Decorum’s vending machines operate using low energy technology.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We have worked closely with Decorum to offer our customers the optimum mix of products to suit all tastes.

“These new machines form an important part of our work to improve the customer experience for our passengers.