Building work at the new B&M and Mountain Warehouse stores is expected to be finished in September, after which the internal fit out will begin.

An opening date has not yet been revealed for either store.

A third 5,000 sq ft unit next to Mountain Warehouse is also under construction. An occupier has not been officially named.

Plans for the second phase of development on the retail park were approved in spring 2023, with work getting underway last autumn.

The new 25,000 sq ft B&M store with garden centre will be on land facing the M&S Food Hall.

Mountain Warehouse has taken a 5,000 sq ft unit next to the Northumbrian Food Hall operated by Turnbull’s the butcher.

There is also a Starbucks on the site.

Anthony Cape, senior asset manager at Northumberland Estates, previously said: "Willowburn Retail Park includes a mix of retailers and food operators providing a strong offering for the local community.

"Its expansion, attracting new businesses to the area, will create new jobs and further establish the area as a thriving trade, retail, and leisure destination.”

1 . Willowburn 1 Inside the new unit to be occupied by B&M. Photo: Northumberland Estates Photo Sales

2 . Willowburn 2 The new B&M unit under construction. Photo: Northumberland Estates Photo Sales

3 . Willowburn 3 Construction of the new Mountain Warehouse unit in Alnwick. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales