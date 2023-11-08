Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the 400th Budgens store across the UK, located on the site of the former Glendale Garden Centre.

The 1800 square feet store includes a bakery, Costa Coffee drinks machine, free ATM, as well as a great range of local products such as eggs, which come from six miles up the road.

Retailers, Paul McKenna and Graeme Wilson, wanted to give local people a great place to shop, with the choice, prices and services they need.

Working closely with the Budgens team, £650,000 has been invested.

The stone-built building was stripped back completely, with the floor being excavated. The building also needing rewiring and re-plumbing to maximise the opportunities of a modern convenience store.

The store also supports the local community by sponsoring Wooler’s football, cricket, lawn bowls, tennis and golf clubs.

Paul said: “We are proud of how the store has turned out after the renovations. The support from the Budgens team has been amazing.

"Our prices have allowed us to be competitive, as well as, giving local people an increase in choice of products, some of which are also locally sourced which is what we set out to do, to support the local community, it is such a fantastic feeling.

"On top of this I have been able to employ 11 locals which is truly a great achievement.”