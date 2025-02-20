Broadband provider GoFibre to hold community event in Belford
The drop-in session is being held to promote the benefits of full fibre available locally through the government’s Project Gigabit programme.
It takes place on Friday, February 28 from 10am to 12pm at Bell View on West Street.
The GoFibre team will be staying on until 2pm to talk to residents about its ultra-fast, full fibre broadband.
Residents who register their details with GoFibre, will be entered into a competition to win two years’ free broadband and a goodie bag.
GoFibre is currently delivering an ultra-fast broadband network in locations including Belford, Wooler, Seahouses, Otterburn, Powburn and Berwick. Currently almost 15,000 properties across the county are ready to connect, including over 1100 in the Belford area.
Andy Hepburn, chief operating officer at GoFibre, said: “I’d encourage everyone in Belford to come along so we can say hello, answer your questions, and help you get started with GoFibre.”
