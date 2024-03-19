Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick-based Alncom has announced a new full fibre broadband project with free installation vouchers.

BDUK, the government body responsible for funding community fibre projects, has signed off the project covering 1,454 properties.

Alncom will build the network over the summer.

Broadband firm Alncom.

The route will include Denwick, Rennington, Rock, Christon Bank, Embleton, Craster, Dunstan and Howick, plus all areas in between.

The project is part-funded by Alncom and part-funded by Government voucher.

Stephen Pinchen, managing director of Alncom said: “It is a ‘demand led’ project, so if anyone in these areas would like full fibre broadband into their property, business or village, with free installation and 200mbps for £25 per month, it is vital that you register your interest.”

If there is sufficient interest, the build could begin by the end of March.