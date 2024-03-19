Broadband boost for Northumberland villages including Denwick, Rennington, Rock, Christon Bank, Embleton, Craster, Dunstan and Howick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alnwick-based Alncom has announced a new full fibre broadband project with free installation vouchers.
BDUK, the government body responsible for funding community fibre projects, has signed off the project covering 1,454 properties.
Alncom will build the network over the summer.
The route will include Denwick, Rennington, Rock, Christon Bank, Embleton, Craster, Dunstan and Howick, plus all areas in between.
The project is part-funded by Alncom and part-funded by Government voucher.
Stephen Pinchen, managing director of Alncom said: “It is a ‘demand led’ project, so if anyone in these areas would like full fibre broadband into their property, business or village, with free installation and 200mbps for £25 per month, it is vital that you register your interest.”
If there is sufficient interest, the build could begin by the end of March.
To sign up visit www.alncom.co.uk, call 01665 604816 or email [email protected] to register.